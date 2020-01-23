An Octopus And Cuttlefish Play Hide And Seek

This is a video from the Octolab of octopus Rudy and cuttlefish Mory playing a little game of hide and seek, demonstrating some of their camouflaging abilities in the process. I also saw a little fish and a shrimp, although those two may have been playing for their lives. MWAHAHAHAHA. So, who wins? SPOILER: Us -- we won because we got to witness these two miracles of nature in action. Just kidding, totally Rudy. SUCK IT, MORY.

Keep going for the video. Also, I like how the Mory's pupils are ultra skinny when he's hiding, then get huge when he's been spotted like he's just seen a ghost.

Thanks to Jessica C, who informed me she's never lost a game of hide and seek. Hoho, is that a challenge?!