Alien Abduction Ring Doorbell Glitch

This is an alleged glitch in a recording from a Ring doorbell where the video freezes and the homeowner appears to be beamed up to an alien ship. Per Youtube commenter iga ninja, "See this all the time in cameras. Not uncommon" and BibleReadingMum123, "Its because the lens is like a circle or something like that." Valuable info...from two aliens posing as Youtube commenters! Going with the Bible reading name too -- that's deep undercover. Nice Try, Zazixzan, or what your your real name is. No, I suspect this was a legit abduction. *shrug* Stranger things have happened. "Like what?" Two seasons already. And, AND -- our love. "Yeah that hasn't happened." Maybe not yet, but one sip from this love potion you'll fall head-over-heels for me. *gulping, choking* Tastes like...Nordstrom. "Jesus, was that cologne?" Let's kiss and see if it worked.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is it really.

Thanks to CH, who informed me he wants to get beamed up. Haha, I thought the same thing the first time.