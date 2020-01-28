Aged Like A Fine Wine: Mars Rover Curiosity Selfie Now Versus 7 Years Ago

Note: Larger version HERE in case you want to count Martians (I spotted two may they may have just been dirt).

This is a shot comparing the Mars Rover Curiosity (which, remember is the size of a small SUV and not an R/C car -- pic for reference) seven years ago when it first landed on the red planet versus now. Sure it's dusty and its wheels are little busted, but overall I think it looks fantastic. Besides, it's not Curiosity's fault those eggheads at NASA didn't have the wherewithal to drop a drive-thru carwash on the planet. *slaps on the back entirely too hard* NOW TELL IT IT LOOKS GOOD.

