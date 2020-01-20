How Much Lower Can They Go?: A New Super Mario Bros. Speedrun Record

This is a video of speedrunner Kosmic setting a new world record (after a few restarts) for an any percentage (Any%) complete speedrun of Super Mario Bros. on an original Nintendo with original controller, with a time of 4 minutes, 55 seconds, 646 milliseconds. He beat the previous record by a solid one-tenth of a second, and in the world of ultra-refined Super Mario Bros speedrunning, that's a lot of time. Per the man himself:

I did it. Incredible run. Unbelievable 8-4. Very proud of everything that has led up to this run. This is everything I have ever wanted to accomplish in this speedrun, and even a little bit more. It is still improvable but I am not interested in the ridiculous things required to beat this, so that's history for someone else to write! Thanks everyone for watching!

So he acknowledges the time can still be beat, but he's just not interested in putting in the time and effort for the "ridiculous things required to beat this." I admire that. He's basically saying yes I'm number one, and it's gonna take a real loser to beat me. Admittedly, a nice way to frame your achievement.

Keep going for the video, and listening to him celebrate with it playing at half and quarter speed was a real treat.

Thanks to