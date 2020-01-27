A Glitch In The Matrix: Floating Error Message In The Sky

These are some vintage (circa 2009) shots from Odessa, Ukraine on a foggy night when an electronic billboard crashed, displaying a Windows 98 error message that appeared to float in the night sky like a digital sign from God. I hear you, oh wise one, and aim to do your bidding. Please, just guide me in your service. *listening intently* But I already ate four boxes this weekend! I know, I know it's the last year for Thanks-A-Lot® before they're retired, but they were never my favorite anyways. I've always been more of a Samoa and Tagalong guy myself. "God is telling you to buy Girl Scout cookies?" *shrug* The Lord works in mysterious ways. The boxes do say the proceeds stay local though, so *sliding half-sleeve of Thin Mints into mouth* I geth Im hepping buil de commoonidy.

Keep going for one more shot of the error, as well as one of the ad it was supposed to be displaying.

