90's Intro For The Witcher, Including Metal Theme Song

January 10, 2020

Because this is the internet and apparently this is what the internet does with its spare time, here's a "90's VHS" style intro for Netflix's The Witcher series, including a metal cover of the 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' theme song peformed by Dan Vasc (90's sitcom recut presumable coming soon). So is this an accurate 90's intro? I have no clue, I don't even know what that is. *pointing, bewildered* This thing either. "That's your penis." Crazy, it used to be so much smaller. *holding up over-the-counter boner pill packaging like a model on The Price Is Right* "Please don't--" RHINO 8000 WORKS.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees the best intro of all time remains a tie between Game Of Thrones, Fraggle Rock and the first season of True Detective.

So Much Room For Dinglehoppers: Leather Octopus Bags

Previous Story

Vintage Newsreel Of Disturbed Moviegoers Leaving The Exorcist In 1973

Next Story
Read More: decades, heck if i know, i got the platinum in wild hunt i'm just saying i'm basically a witcher myself after 140 hours of monster slayin, i mean this is the internet after all, it was only a matter of time, netflix, next up the 90's sitcom version, reimagining things, shows, so that's what that might look like, the 90's, the internet, the witcher, video
Previous Post
Next Post