You Know How I Feel About Fire: No-Moving-Parts Tesla Valve Explained With Fire

This is a video of Youtuber NightHawkInLight explaining and demonstrating how Tesla valves work using the combustion of propane in one as a visible example. What's a Tesla valve?

A Tesla valve, called by Tesla a valvular conduit, is a fixed-geometry passive check valve. It allows a fluid to flow preferentially in one direction, without moving parts.

So it's easier for a fluid to flow in one direction than the other, kind of like a playground slide.

Keep going for the video and learn something.

