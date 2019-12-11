You Know How I Feel About Fire: Impressive Flaming Rope Dart Dance Routine

This is a video of LA-based performance artist Flow Mayhem performing another flaming rope dart dance (previously, including a Kill Bill Gogo Yubari inspired routine). What makes this one particularly great though is the audio. You can really hear that fireball. Now I'll admit most of those ASMR videos don't do a thing for me, but I just listened to this one with my eye closed and*shivers* I experienced things. "All the boners?" In all of history and future.

Keep going for the full performance.

Thanks to Jessica C, who agrees fire is the best performance art of all time.