XBox Releases Announcement Trailer For Its Next Generation Console, The Xbox Series X

Because why not put another X in that X so you can X while you're X'ing, this is Microsoft's announcement trailer for the XBox Series X, its next generation gaming console due out in time for the 2020 holidays. Some more info while I take a lap around the office and poll who plans on getting one so I have a better idea who to Grinch next Christmas.

The Xbox Series X will include a custom-designed CPU based on AMD's Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture. Microsoft is also using an NVMe SSD on Xbox Series X, which promises to boost load times. Xbox Series X will also support 8K gaming, frame rates of up to 120 fps in games, ray tracing, and variable refresh rate support.

Perhaps most importantly, the console itself can be displayed either horizontally OR vertically. That's a relief, because I'm not sure it would fit in my entertainment center otherwise. And then where would I put it? "Bend over and I'll show you." Why I-- *feigns outrage, winks*

Keep going for the announcement trailer, as well as a preview of Hellblade II running on the console.

Thanks to everyone who sent this, who really picked some low-hanging fruit. Come on, this has a worm in it.