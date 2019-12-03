WTF Were You Thinking?: 'Roofers' Destroy Roof Trying To Remove Chimney

Dammit, bricks, you just had to go and get all heavy, didn't you? DIDN'T YOU? -- man in red jacket

This is a video of two idiots pushing a brick chimney off the top of a roof and watching it crash into the roof instead of delicately sliding down and off the eave without damaging anything the way you'd expect a ridiculously heavy brick chimney would do. What is wrong with people? Obviously, if you're down on your luck and looking for a little help building a place to call home, I really can't recommend contacting the morons at Habitat For Inhumanity here.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if these guys got their roofing credentials off the back of a cereal box.

Thanks to Alex S, who agrees a job worth doing is worth doing right, and clearly these guys didn't believe this was a job worth doing.