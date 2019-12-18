Work Smarter, Not Harder: Guy Builds Functional R/C Snowplow
This is a video of the small but not too small to be useful radio controlled snowplow (actually an R/C loader doubling as a snowplow) built by R/C hobbyist Bill lowe. It's pretty awesome, and there's no doubt in my mind if I had one of these things I wouldn't be getting yelled at by my girlfriend right now to shovel the driveway so she can go to work. Granted I'm sure she'd find something else to be yelling about, but *ducks under swung ice scraper, disarms* boy she's a firecracker, ain't she?
Keep going for the video, which is almost nine minutes long so feel free to skip around it like a maypole or whatever.
Thanks to Alan, who agrees radio controls make every job funner.
