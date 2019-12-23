Woopsie: Cruise Ship Casually Tears A Hole In Itself On Another's Bow Coming Into Port

This is a video from Cozumel, Mexico of the Carnival Glory cruise ship casually ripping a hole in a stern dining room (plz, no Glory hole jokes) on the bow of another, already docked cruise ship while coming into port. Now that is just poor captaining. I'm not saying I could have done better, but I could have drifted that ship into a parallel parking spot, drank all the Coronas in Cozumel, AND discovered the Lost City Of Atlantis in the time it took this captain to wreck his ship. Apparently six people were minorly injured in the incident, although, based on the average age of cruisers in my experience, I assume it was really their time to go and Death misfired while presumably aiming for 4PM dinner service. Carnival still plans to use the ship for its upcoming cruise schedule while it assesses the damages and repairs, the ship equivalent of driving your car around with no bumper and a side-view mirror taped on.

Keep going for the video while I tell everyone I'm taking a cruise on the janky ship.

Thanks to my dad, who I actually will be cruising with this March, and I'm excited about it.