Woman Almost Topples Out Of Chair In Virtual Reality

This is a short video of a woman who, unable to distinguish virtual reality from reality reality, almost launches herself out of the gaming chair she's sitting in. What was that she was screaming? And what was she playing? It looked like some sort of flying simulator. I need answers, but most importantly I need to never hear that sound again.

Keep going for the video while I wash my ears out with sharp pencils.

Thanks to Joselyn, who agrees the day you die in virtual reality you also die in reality reality is the day I convince all my frenemies to play.