Whoa: Two Polar Bears Hunt A Drone From Under Thin Ice

This is a video from Ryrkaypiy, Russia of two polar bears casually chasing a drone by repeatedly breaking through the thin ice to get closer as it flies away. That's cool. Man, it's kinda crazy to think that next year there won't even be any polar bears. "Jeez, GW, climate change isn't happening that rapidly." *tenderly tracing outline of big red button with a finger the you would a lover's nipple in bed while they're trying to play a game on their phone* Who said anything about climate change?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Rodney, who agrees it was probably pretty nice being a polar before humans.