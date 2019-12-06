Whee!: Roomba Stuck Under Chair Takes It For A Spin

This is a short video of a Roomba that finds itself stuck under a dining room chair and decides to ask it to dance. Who knew Roombas were so strong? It could probably perform that lift at the end of Dirty Dancing if it wanted to. Me? I don't think I've ever been asked to dance in my whole life. I would always attend all the school dances, but I was always a wallflower. "You hid in the shadows like a vampire." Ahahahaha, my girlfriend hated prom.

Keep going for the full video.

