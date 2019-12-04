What's Taking So Long?: Officially Licensed Baby Yoda Plush Doll Available For Pre-Order

Hot on the tiny, 50-year old heels of yesterday's do-it-yourself crochet version comes the announcement of an officially licensed Baby Yoda plush doll. The $25 Child will stand about 11-inches tall and features a sculpted vinyl head with soft body filled with beans, and unremovable robes (a shame for those of you who had hopes of changing him like a baby). Unfortunately, he's only available for pre-order AND WON'T BE AVAILABLE UNTIL APRIL 2020. How the hell did they not have these things ready for Christmas? Somebody is getting fired and, God willing, that person will be me -- out of a cannon. *slapping on crash helmet* LET'S DO THIS.

