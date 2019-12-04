Whatever Works: Video of A BMW On Fire Being Extinguished By A Septic Truck

Because some people don't know when to just let something burn, this is a video from Samara, Russia of a BMW X6 that caught fire and a septic truck extinguishing it with a stream of liquid waste. Man, if only Youtube videos were scratch-and-sniff. "You're saying you would scratch this one." Absolutely, and anybody who says they wouldn't is a liar or can't because they don't have fingernails.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who informed me he once peed on hot campfire coals and it was not the olfactory delight one might expect. Valuable info.