What In The: Plane Does Fly-By While Flying Crooked

December 5, 2019

This is a short Instagram video from the Kyalami Nine Hour endurance car race in South Africa of a plane providing a little entertainment by doing a flyby of the pits all crooked-like. It doesn't even look real, it looks like broken video game physics. Speaking of -- man, I just love video games so much. *uses sniper rifle to get a closeup of an NPC's butt*

Keep going for the video with a much more satisfactory frame rate.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees that plane needs to get its life together and start acting right.

