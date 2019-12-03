Well That Looks Like Fun: Go-Karting On A Frozen River
This is a video from Tolyatti, Russia of a group of fun-lovers taking their go-karts out for a spin along a frozen river. I'm into it. "You're into everything." What can I say, I'm a free spirit. So, have you given any more thought to the-- "I'm not going to a swingers party with you." Come on, it's weird when I show up stag. "Like Harry's patronus?" I'm being serious!
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to hairless, who agrees Russians know how to make the best out of a freezing cold situation.
Read More: and they have shifters? cool!, cold, count me in, freezing, frozen, having a great time, man i hate the ice traction on racing video games like i'm already bad enough trying to drive without slipping all over the place, mario kart, meanwhile in russia, racing, so that's what that looks like, video, whee!, zoom zoom zoom