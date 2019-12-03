Well That Looks Like Fun: Go-Karting On A Frozen River

This is a video from Tolyatti, Russia of a group of fun-lovers taking their go-karts out for a spin along a frozen river. I'm into it. "You're into everything." What can I say, I'm a free spirit. So, have you given any more thought to the-- "I'm not going to a swingers party with you." Come on, it's weird when I show up stag. "Like Harry's patronus?" I'm being serious!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees Russians know how to make the best out of a freezing cold situation.