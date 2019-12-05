Weightlifter Performing Clean And Jerks On Balance Ball While Getting Punched And Kicked In Stomach

Because some people take CrossFit too seriously, this is a video of a fitness buff performing some relatively lightweight clean and jerks on a balance ball while a couple bros punch and kick him in the rock-hard abs. Now I'm not saying these bros clearly weren't trying hard enough, but if I were one of them there's no doubt in my mind I could have easily facilitated a medical emergency.

Keep going for the video while I speculate how many times he got kicked in the penis before this good take.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees a gym staff member probably should have put a stop to that.