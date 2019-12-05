Weightlifter Performing Clean And Jerks On Balance Ball While Getting Punched And Kicked In Stomach

December 5, 2019

Because some people take CrossFit too seriously, this is a video of a fitness buff performing some relatively lightweight clean and jerks on a balance ball while a couple bros punch and kick him in the rock-hard abs. Now I'm not saying these bros clearly weren't trying hard enough, but if I were one of them there's no doubt in my mind I could have easily facilitated a medical emergency.

Keep going for the video while I speculate how many times he got kicked in the penis before this good take.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees a gym staff member probably should have put a stop to that.

103MPH Average: Guys Break Cannonball Run Record From NYC To LA In 27 Hours 25 Minutes

Previous Story

What In The: Plane Does Fly-By While Flying Crooked

Next Story
Read More: balance, different strokes for different folks, exercise, extreme sports, health and fitness, kicking things, pumping some iron huh? that's cool, punching things, video, weightlifting, whatever works, working out, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post