Walmart Canada Apologizes For Selling Inappropriate Ugly Christmas Sweater On Canadian Website

December 10, 2019

walmart-ugly-christmas-sweater.jpg

Walmart Canada has apologized after it was brought to their attention that a third-party seller was offering the above ugly Christmas sweater for sale on the Walmart.ca website. As you can see, it features what appears to be a poorly knit knife-wielding Santa sitting in front of the penises of three small snowmen. Obviously, not very appropriate at all for a family oriented store like Walmart.

Thanks to Luc and Chris C, who agree at least it didn't feature any drug references.

