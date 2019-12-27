Two Massive Sea Lions Almost Sink Sailboat

In you're gonna need a bigger boat news, this is a short video from Olympia, Washington of two massive Stellar sea lions almost sinking the tiny sailboat they've decided to rest their up to 2,500-pounds apiece of blubber upon. Man, those things are huuuuuge. Obviously, the only thing that would have made this video better is if those sea lions had been humping like land tigers and sent that sailboat to Davey Jones's locker. Now that -- that would be a video to play at a wedding reception.

Keep going for the video of how I look and feel after overeating this entire holiday season.

Thanks to Ilana, who agrees if i fits, I sits is a tenet of the entire animal kingdom.