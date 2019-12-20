Sloped Toilets That Are Uncomfortable To Sit On Longer Than Five Minutes Designed To Shorten Bathroom Breaks, Increase Worker Productivity

This is a shot of a new toilet designed by England-based StandardToilet that has a 13-degree downward slope that's supposed to cause a would-be otherwise comfortable bathroom user leg strain after five minutes (on account of having to use your leg muscles to prevent sliding off the toilet and shitting on the floor, which I'm not against) and want to get up and return to hating life in their cubicle. *saving the 'for a good time call' number in my phone* THESE STALLS ARE ALL I HAVE IN THIS WORLD.

researchers found that with the average bathroom break [per day] in a London office sitting at 28 minutes and 35 seconds, companies might be losing up to two and a half hours of working time per week for each employee.

They worked out that at an average hourly wage in London of £12.78 this was costing companies £1533.60 per year - per employee. StandardToilet say their sloped solution would help to reduce employees social media use and improve productivity by cutting down on toilet time.

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times -- I do my best work in the bathroom. Any company that doesn't want me in there as long as I need to be clearly doesn't want me in the first place, and from now on the first question I'm asking when I march into a job interview, slap the interviewer's extended hand out of the way and and bang my fist on the table is, "Do you have those f***ed up toilets?"

