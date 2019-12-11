There's No TB In Jail: Drunk Woman Drives RV Through Taco Bell Drive Thru The Wrong Way, Gets Stuck

Because when Fourth Meal calls, you f***ing answer on the first ring, 56-year old Anastacia Etzwiler, 56 was recently arrest for a DUI in Kennewick, Washington after she drove her RV the wrong way through a Taco Bell drive-thru and got the vehicle stuck. Of course this all could have been avoided if she'd just parked the RV at Taco Bell before getting drunk like a normal person who thinks ahead and is cool living in a Taco Bell parking lot.

Keep going for several more shots of the good luck finding a Cheesy Gordita Crunch in the slammer.

