The Year In Review: A Mashup Of 2019 Movie Trailers

This is a mashup of 2019 movie trailers as edited together by Youtuber Sleepy Skunk, which *gently pokes with stick* I think might actually be dead. A list of all trailers used in order of appearance is available HERE. There's also a mashup of the decade featuring movie trailers from 2010 - 2019. It's pretty crazy we're right around the corner from 2020. I didn't think we'd make it. And I'm still not convinced we have to if we really try hard and believe in ourselves. Now spread out and find that big red button!

Keep going for the videos while I speculate just how many diapers I'd have to wear to make it through a movie without getting up whose trailer alone is 7 minutes.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees the greatest mashup of all time is going to be Starburst and Skittles combined.