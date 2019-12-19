The Rolling Stones: Record Player Playing Rock Music (Read: The Horrible Sound Of Actual Rocks)

Note: Watch your volume, like something stuck in a garbage disposal.

This is a video demonstration of a record player playing "rock music" via a bunch of loose gravel. If my rocketship were finished I would blast off today, I swear I would. Honestly, I'm still considering leaving today and there's a 110% chance I'll just blow up on the launchpad. "That still leaves a -10% chance you'll make it to space!" Goshdang I should just go for it, shouldn't I?!

Keep going for the video while I contemplate just where exactly everything went wrong.

Thanks to Danby, who agrees some things (this for example) are better left unheard.