Of Course: The Mandalorian Gets A 1980's Sitcom Opening Treatment

Because it's only a matter of time until the show gets every treatment you can think of, this is a video edit imagining a wacky 1980's sitcom opening for The Mandalorian. From what I could gather, it appears to revolve around two fathers with presumably entirely different ideas of parenting trying to raise a baby with superpowers. I would watch it. I would even stay home on Friday nights to watch it like I used to do with Boy Meets World, at least that's what I told myself but the truth is nobody ever invited me over to hang out. "Awww, GW. I would have invited you over to hang out." And I would have pooped and hidden it somewhere!

Keep going for the video.

