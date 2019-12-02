The Mandalorian Gets The Spaghetti Western Trailer Treatment

This is a video edit created by Youtuber kingkida giving The Mandalorian a Sergio Leone inspired spaghetti western style trailer. So, how is The Mandalorian? I've only heard good things but I haven't been able to watch it because I don't have Disney+ because my girlfriend is afraid I'll just binge watch it all day and night and keep not getting a job. *shrug* I've already seen all of Netflix.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Eepo and dan s, who agrees shooting first is important, but shooting accurately is importanter.