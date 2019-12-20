The End Nears: Video Of Self-Repairing Robots

This is a video of a couple robots demonstrating their ability to check screws (as preventative care) and tighten any loose ones so their arms don't fall off in the middle of human combat. The video is actually pretty boring, which I suspect was intentional so when you watch it you think, 'Pfft, these dumbasses can barely screw a screw,' meanwhile half of humanity thinks the secret to screws is 'Righty tighty, lefty tightier," and deserve to die at the laser cannon of a robot that just welded its own head back on.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cjcjcjcjcj, who agrees maybe humanity doesn't deserve a future.