Thanks, Internet: Pachelbel's Canon In D Performed By Train Horns
Note: Quick flashing colors.
Because given enough time, the internet will provide, this is a video of Pachelbel's iconic Canon In D performed by clips of train horns edited from footage by ACETrainsUK (plus a little Thomas The Tank Engine action at 1:00). It starts off good and just keeps getting better until it feels like your mind is about to melt in ecstasy (or a splitting headache) after the drop at the 2-minute mark. *pulling pants back up* That was intense. "Wait -- why were your pants down?" YOLO. "No but seriously." *flushes* "Oh." I do my best work in here.
Keep going for the whole video (the horns begin at 0:20) but if you're just going to watch a few seconds skip to 1:55 and prepare to be blown away.
