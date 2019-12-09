Tesla Cybertruck Spotted In The Wild (Including Elon Musk Speeding Over A Traffic Pylon)

These are a couple videos of Elon Musk spotted in a Tesla Cybertruck (sans side mirrors) out in the wild. The first is of Elon speeding out of the Nobu restaurant parking lot in Malibu and running over a traffic pylon, the second is cruising down the 405 freeway. It sucks running over traffic pylons isn't a sign of self-made billionaires because I do that all the time. Sometimes I even unknowingly drag them to work with me. But I always stop for school buses when the lights are flashing though because if there's one rule I live by, it's only hitting people with my car that I mean to.

Keep going for the videos while I tweet Elon to let him know just how similar we are and can I have a million dollars.

