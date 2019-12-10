Taking A Shortcut: Dog Decides To Try Flying Down The Stairs

December 10, 2019

dog-flies-down-stairs.jpg

This is a short TikTok video of Spuds MacKenzie following a few too many cold ones trying to fly down the stairs after going halfway down on paw and deciding it wasn't exciting enough. *shrug* We've all been there. Granted I had a twin mattress to ride like a boogie board, but we've all been there. *unconsciously rubbing bruised ribs* Some of us even live there.

Keep going for the video while I speculate how it's even possible that my dogs are poorer decision makers.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees somebody is clearly taking their audition for Superman's sidekick seriously.

