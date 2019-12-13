Sure, Why Not?: Magneto Action Figure Repurposed As Paper Clip Holder

These are several shots of a deluxe Magneto action figure that was repurposed as a paper clip holder by Redditor Humvee13 thanks to the figure's magnetic hand discs. The figure stands about 7-inches tall and features a ton of articulation, swappable hands and feet, but, unfortunately for anybody who wants their own Magneto paper clip holder, costs $90. That is a little bit out of my paper clip holder budget right now which *hangs up with accounting* I just verified is the box the paper clips came in.

Keep going for a handful more product shots of the figure which do include some paper clip action so I guess Redditor Humvee13 wasn't being as creative as I was previously led to believe. I'm still convinced he's Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates though being able to spend $90 on a paper clip holder.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees it's all fun and games until somebody hides your $90 paper clip holder by using his magnetic hands to stick him to a pipe under the bathroom sink.