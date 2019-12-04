Sure, Why Not?: An X-Ray Cat Necklace

December 4, 2019

cat-skeleton-necklace-1.jpg

This is the 'X Ray Anatomical Gothic Skeleton Cat Necklace Jewelry - Macabre Witch Witchy Pagan Wiccan Skull Anatomy Animal Halloween Necklace Jewelry' designed and sold by Etsy shop BirchPleaseHQ. The laser-cut acrylic necklace is printed with UV inks, measures about 2.5-inches by 2-inches, includes a nickel-free or silver-plated chain, and costs $33. It even has a little mouse in its stomach! Me? I've never had a mouse in my stomach, but when I was younger I would take the ball out of the bottom and swish it around in my mouth waiting to connect to AOL.

Keep going for one more shot.

cat-skeleton-necklace-2.jpg

Thanks again to Allyson S, who agrees we should all have a moment of silence for the passing of Lil Bub on Sunday. She was a beautiful soul and will be sorely missed. Rest in peace.

