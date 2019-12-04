Sure, Why Not?: An X-Ray Cat Necklace

This is the 'X Ray Anatomical Gothic Skeleton Cat Necklace Jewelry - Macabre Witch Witchy Pagan Wiccan Skull Anatomy Animal Halloween Necklace Jewelry' designed and sold by Etsy shop BirchPleaseHQ. The laser-cut acrylic necklace is printed with UV inks, measures about 2.5-inches by 2-inches, includes a nickel-free or silver-plated chain, and costs $33. It even has a little mouse in its stomach! Me? I've never had a mouse in my stomach, but when I was younger I would take the ball out of the bottom and swish it around in my mouth waiting to connect to AOL.

Keep going for one more shot.

Thanks again to Allyson S, who agrees we should all have a moment of silence for the passing of Lil Bub on Sunday. She was a beautiful soul and will be sorely missed. Rest in peace.