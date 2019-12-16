Stunning 4K Footage From The Cockpit Of A Giant Airbus A380 Making A Night Landing

This is a beautiful 4K video (not the gif, the gif is a turd) from the cockpit of an Airbus A380 (the largest passenger aircraft) making a night landing at Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport. Stunning isn't it? It looks so good it's hard to believe it's real and not just a really advanced flight simulator. Plus with all those tempting buttons and levers and screens to push and pull and press how are the pilots not constantly crashing all the time? Because I used to play Microsoft Flight Simulator and I'll be the first to admit I never took off.

Keep going for the video while I still can't believe planes fly.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees it sucks when you forget to put down the landing gear.