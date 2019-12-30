Stormtrooper Jokes Lightsaber Wielding Visitor At Disneyland

This is a short video from Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge of a man with a lightsaber trying to flex in front of Kylo Ren and some stormtroopers. They, uh, they're not intimidated, and one of the stormtroopers even hits him with a scathing burn, one that almost certainly made this man's children think less of him. And isn't that what Disneyland is all about?

Keep going for the interaction.

A F F I R M A T I V E pic.twitter.com/BsMaieBElm — Memes 🐸🔌 (@supplierofmemes) December 21, 2019

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees this guy grossly overestimated just how strong the Force is with himself.