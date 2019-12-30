Stormtrooper Jokes Lightsaber Wielding Visitor At Disneyland

December 30, 2019

stormtrooper-jokes-lightsaber-guy.jpg

This is a short video from Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge of a man with a lightsaber trying to flex in front of Kylo Ren and some stormtroopers. They, uh, they're not intimidated, and one of the stormtroopers even hits him with a scathing burn, one that almost certainly made this man's children think less of him. And isn't that what Disneyland is all about?

Keep going for the interaction.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees this guy grossly overestimated just how strong the Force is with himself.

