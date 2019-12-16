Stop, You're Hurting My Brain: This Dual Axis Optical Illusion

December 16, 2019

This is a video of a dual axis optical illusion of a rotating Lissajous curve (frequency relation 2:3) transformed into 3D space that appears to rotate around a vertical axis when viewed regularly or when moving your head from side to side, but appears to rotate around a horizontal axis if you move your head up and down. *shrug* I don't know, I have a headache now.

Keep going for the video, which might work better than the gif.

Thanks to Bernd, who agrees the best illusion of all time is the detachable thumb trick.

Mark Rober Makes New And Improved Glitter And Fart Spray Bomb For Package Thieves

Previous Story

Stunning 4K Footage From The Cockpit Of A Giant Airbus A380 Making A Night Landing

Next Story
Read More: are you trying to hypnotize me?!, hocus pocus, i legit don't feel so hot anymore, illusions, make it stop, moving on, my brain hurts, my eyes hurt, okay, optical illusion, rotating, so that's what that looks like, sorcery, video
Previous Post
Next Post