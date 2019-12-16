Stop, You're Hurting My Brain: This Dual Axis Optical Illusion

This is a video of a dual axis optical illusion of a rotating Lissajous curve (frequency relation 2:3) transformed into 3D space that appears to rotate around a vertical axis when viewed regularly or when moving your head from side to side, but appears to rotate around a horizontal axis if you move your head up and down. *shrug* I don't know, I have a headache now.

Keep going for the video, which might work better than the gif.

Thanks to Bernd, who agrees the best illusion of all time is the detachable thumb trick.