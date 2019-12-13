Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer Gets An Impressive Sweded Treatment

This is the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker teaser trailer in low-budget sweded form as shot by the folks at Dumb Drum. They did a fantastic job, and I'd really like to see a full-length version of the movie after it comes out, so *cracks knuckles so hard I dislocate a finger, doesn't flinch* I hope they consider this a threat and take it seriously.

Keep going for the video, as well as a side-by-side comparison version.

Thanks to Bryan H, a member of Dumb Drum, for making me have to tape this pen to my finger now.