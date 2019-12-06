Special Edition Coke Bottles With OLED Lightsabers (In Singapore)

These are the special edition Coca-Cola No Sugar bottles being released in Singapore that have button activated light-up OLED lightsabers in the labels. Only 8,000 of the bottles are being distributed to 45 secret locations, with hints to those locations being released on Coke's Singapore Instagram and Facebook pages. Me? I'm just going to wait for one to appear on eBay then pay a stupid amount of money for it just so I can have one to impress my kids and make them think I'm cool. "But you don't have kids." My girlfriend doesn't know that.

Keep going for a video of a bottle being lit.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees if you aren't swinging a Coke bottle at a friend pretending it's a lightsaber can you even call yourself a Jedi?