Smooth: Man Opening Beer Bottles With iPhone Opens iPhone With Beer Bottle
This is a short video of a man successfully opening a beer bottle with his iPhone, then successfully opening his iPhone with a beer bottle. Whoopsie! That sucks, especially for whoever's iPhone he asked to borrow for this magic trick.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Derek, but presumably not my fictional roommate Derek, who's a real no-good jerk who's never sent a tip.
