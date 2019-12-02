Say What Now?: US Army's Plan For The Human Cyborg Soldiers Of 2050

According to a recent report released by the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), these are some of the cyborg capabilities the Army soldiers of 2050 might have. Will they become reality? LOL, Earth surviving to 2050 -- good one, Army.

The 'thought experiment' involved dozens of scientists, military personnel, ethicists and other experts discussing future technologies, what impact cyborgs would have on society and how it would change warfare.

The study involved breaking down the future design of a cyborg soldier into the main areas of enhancement likely to be possible by 2050. They examined changes to the eyes, ears, brain and muscular system through four 'case studies' examining the different technologies that could be developed and what impact they would have on society and warfare. The study predicted that human machine enhancements would become widely available before 2050 and likely be led by medical use rather than the military.

I thought one of the more interesting ethical points made in the article was whether or not soldiers that had been augmented would need to be "throttled back" (read: restored to factory settings) for the return to civilian life, or if they'll just use their abilities to bankrupt casinos and everything else I would do if I was enhanced in any way besides naturally, in the penis.

