Ready Your Hooks: A Good Looking Baby Yoda Crochet Pattern

This is the very quality looking Baby Yoda crochet pattern available from Allison Hoffman on Ravelry. The pattern costs $7 and requires about 320 - 500 yards of super bulky yarn, and, provided you have the skills, can expect a 14-inch, 2-pound Baby Yoda complete with robe in about ten hours. Obviously I just send the link to my grandma, and I can expect a call in a couple hours asking if I really sent it, what it is, and if it's safe to click.

