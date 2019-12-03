Ready Your Hooks: A Good Looking Baby Yoda Crochet Pattern

December 3, 2019

baby-yoda-crochet-pattern-1.jpg

This is the very quality looking Baby Yoda crochet pattern available from Allison Hoffman on Ravelry. The pattern costs $7 and requires about 320 - 500 yards of super bulky yarn, and, provided you have the skills, can expect a 14-inch, 2-pound Baby Yoda complete with robe in about ten hours. Obviously I just send the link to my grandma, and I can expect a call in a couple hours asking if I really sent it, what it is, and if it's safe to click.

Keep going for several more shots.

baby-yoda-crochet-pattern-2.jpg

baby-yoda-crochet-pattern.jpg

baby-yoda-crochet-pattern-3.jpg

baby-yoda-crochet-pattern-4.jpg

baby-yoda-crochet-pattern-5.jpg

Thanks to 'Egyptian Hippie' Sara, who's apparently already crafting one, much to the delight of Closet Nerd.

Smooth: Man Opening Beer Bottles With iPhone Opens iPhone With Beer Bottle

Previous Story

Well That Looks Like Fun: Go-Karting On A Frozen River

Next Story
Read More: baby yoda, characters, cool, crafting, crochet, impressive, just follow the pattern, looking good, patterns, soft, somebody make me one please, the little rocking chair in the corner of my bedroom demands it, the mandalorian, things that look like other things, yarn
Previous Post
Next Post