Programmable Road Sign Offers Bold Advice During Holiday Traffic

December 2, 2019

This is a short video from Brooklyn, New York of a programmable road sign that was programmed by someone with a sense of humor (or hacked) to warn commuters about holiday gridlock. SICK OF THE TRAFFIC? YOU ARE THE TRAFFIC. GET RID OF YOUR CAR. That's bold. Maybe not as bold as me, but -- excuse me. "Cutting in line doesn't make you bold." *ignores* Yes, a bowl to go. White. Black. Chicken.

Keep going for the video, which is really just the gif but slower.

Thanks to DT, who agrees affordable personal jetpacks are long overdue.

Say What Now?: US Army's Plan For The Human Cyborg Soldiers Of 2050

Previous Story

'A Holiday Reunion': A 4-Minute Xfinity Commercial Starring E.T. Returning To Visit A Grown Up Elliot

Next Story
Read More: getting nowhere fast, holidays, road rage, sign, sign sign everywhere a sign blockin up the scenery breakin my mind do this don't do that can't you read the sign, sure why not, tis the season, traffic, travel, video, you've got a fast car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can get somewhere
Previous Post
Next Post