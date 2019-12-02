Programmable Road Sign Offers Bold Advice During Holiday Traffic

This is a short video from Brooklyn, New York of a programmable road sign that was programmed by someone with a sense of humor (or hacked) to warn commuters about holiday gridlock. SICK OF THE TRAFFIC? YOU ARE THE TRAFFIC. GET RID OF YOUR CAR. That's bold. Maybe not as bold as me, but -- excuse me. "Cutting in line doesn't make you bold." *ignores* Yes, a bowl to go. White. Black. Chicken.

Keep going for the video, which is really just the gif but slower.

