Problem Solving: Man Empties Pool With Hovering Hydroboard Thing

This is a short video of a maniac/genius emptying his swimming pool by sucking up all the water and blasting it onto the pool deck around his villa with one of those hovering hydroboards. Smart, although at the end of the video you can see he's left with a jetski in the now empty deep end of his pool. I can't wait to see how he problem solves that thing out of there, but fingers crossed it involves a jet engine or whatever the hell else Wile E. Coyote suggests this time.

Keep going for the full video, and if anybody wants to translate the end for me that would be great.

