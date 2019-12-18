Paul McCartney's 'Wonderful Christmastime' Gets A Speed Metal Treatment

December 18, 2019

Because 2019 is the year of Christmas song mashups and edits, this is a video of Paul McCartney's classic 'Wonderful Christmastime' edited into a speed metal track, but with McCartney's original vocals kept intact. FUN FACT: I heard on the radio that Paul McCartney makes between $400,000 - $600,000 a year in royalties from this song alone. Crazy right? Mariah Carey's New York City penthouse must look like a cash blizzard on Christmas.

