Okaaaay: People Getting Lip Fillers To Achieve 'Devil Lips' With Pointed Exterior

December 17, 2019

devil-lips-1.jpg

These are several examples of the Russian trend of 'devil lips' or 'octopus lips', which involve people getting outer lip fillers strategically injected to create a wavy exterior to the lips, reminiscent of nightmares. I mean, wow. Just...wow. "If you dislike them so much, why did you just add them to your Christmas list?" What the *covering with elbow like a test you're trying to cheat off of* THIS IS FOR SANTA'S EYES ONLY.

devil-lips-2.jpg

devil-lips-3.jpg

devil-lips-4.jpg

devil-lips-5.jpg

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees if you don't couple these with some fang implants, how is anybody supposed to take demon you seriously?

