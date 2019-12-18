Oh Wow: Extreme 50 Rope Jump Roping In China

This is a video from the city of Xuzhou in Jiangsu Province, China of a large group of school children participating in some very extreme jump roping. I said they're using fifty ropes in the title but I didn't actually count them all because neither my eyes nor my counting are really that good. Of course if I had been there I would have been the kid swinging his rope in the opposite direction of everyone else and screwing the whole thing up. I mean *almost drinks from coffee mug full of paper clips and push pins* what are idiots for, you know?

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to carey, who agrees recess was always the best.