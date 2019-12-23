Oh Wow: Darth Vader Plays Doom Using A Toy Trumpet As A Controller

December 23, 2019

This is a video from Youtuber ThatsAController of Darth Vader playing the 1993 classic Doom with a toy trumpet that's been modified for use as a controller. The four trumpet buttons (from horn to mouthpiece) control move forward, turn right, turn left, open/use, and blowing into the instrument fires the player's weapon. From the look of things, Vader is either a natural or had some practice because if that had been me it would have just been a closeup of a wall for a minute, then a different wall for another minute until I took enough bullets in the back to bleed out. I can barely manage first person shooters with a regular controller. Of course nine-tenths of the problem is-- "No, your penis doesn't get in the way." IT FILLS THE ROOM LIKE A GAS.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Damien, who agrees now we just need four-player GoldenEye 007 with every player using a different instrument controller to bring this to its logical conclusion.

