Oh The Humanity: Seven Robot Vacuums Vs 5 Gallons Of Chocolate Pudding

Because I'm not sure why and I don't want to, this is a video of seven robotic vacuums doing their best to clean up five gallons of chocolate pudding on carpet. Prior to that they also duke it out Mario Kart battle mode style trying to pop each other's three balloons with knives and a blowtorch. Still -- that pudding. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Let's say it at the same time. Ready? 3...2...I'VE NEVER BEEN SO TURNED ON. "What a waste of pudding." Right, I mean that's what I meant too. *side-eying boner* Poor Jell-O.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 8:20 for the battle royale, and 11:15 for the pudding.

Thanks to my friend becca b, who agrees if you treat your Roomba like that you can't expect it to not poop and hide it around your house.