Oh, Internet: Four Puppies On Moving Walkway Strutting To 'Stayin' Alive'

Because the internet knows what the people need, this is an almost minute long video of four young fluffs strutting along to the Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive' on a moving walkway at an airport. Where you all headed, Cutietown? Why they don't run fast enough to get off the thing is beyond me, but maybe they actually enjoy the exercise. You know, kind of like how kids do. Now? If that had been me I would have even been standing, I would have been sitting on my suitcase eating a candy bar.

Keep going for the video, which does include some friendly competition to determine who can remain in front of the pack.

